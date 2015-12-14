× Johnson Controls leases space in 833 East for automotive spinoff’s CEO offices

MILWAUKEE — FOX6′s media partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal are reporting that Johnson Controls Inc. will put the CEO and corporate offices of its automotive spinoff in the 833 East building under construction in downtown Milwaukee.

The move means another significant corporate address for downtown Milwaukee. The automotive division had $22 billion in revenue in 2014, enough to place within the top 150 companies on the Fortune 500 list, close to ManpowerGroup, which ranked 144th this year.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) first announced in July that it will spin off its Automotive Experience division into a separate company. Johnson Controls CEO Alex Molinaroli in late October confirmed the automotive company would be based in Milwaukee.

