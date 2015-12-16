Sneak peek: Catch The Second City’s “Holidazed and Confused Revue”

Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – 6 a.m. Wednesday

December 16, 2015
MILWAUKEE -- It's a place that has pumped out comedic geniuses like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Steve Carrell. Now they're in town with their new show, "Holidazed and Confused Revue." Maria Randazzo and Andrew Knox from The Second City joined the Studio A team on Wednesday, December 16th.

About "Holidazed and Confused Revue"

Hear that? Yes, it's the sound of bells a-jingling already. Next thing you know dreidels are spinning and pumpkin-spiced everything is everywhere. Thankfully the Second City is here with the perfect upheaval of your holiday malaise: Holidazed & Confused bursts the monotony of the season with a riotous send-up of traditional holiday fare. Put away your turkey baster and bring the whole fam to laugh until your cheeks flush with ho-ho-holidazed joy!

