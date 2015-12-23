Have you finished your Christmas shopping? Here are some last-minute shopping tips

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video GRAFTON -- There's still time to get some last-minute holiday shopping done! Chip spent the morning at Meijer in Grafton to get last-minute shopping tips. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: Interviews Topics: Christmas shopping, Meijer Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

