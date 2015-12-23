Nearly $5K raised for Tosa Cares when Canadian Pacific’s holiday train made a stop in the city

WAUWATOSA — FOX6 News has received some statistics after Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train made a stop in Wauwatosa on December 4th.

Jim Plaisted, the executive director of the Village of Wauwatosa’s Business Improvement District tells FOX6 News the Holiday Train drew 10,000 to 15,000 people to the area near the Harwood Avenue railroad crossing, according to police estimates.

13,000 pounds of food were collected, and $4,750 was raised — $2,500 donated by Canadian Pacific.

That money is benefiting Tosa Cares — a food pantry in Wauwatosa.

We’re told there are ongoing discussions between Wauwatosa officials and Canadian Pacific officials about a holiday train stop in Wauwatosa next year.

A decision won’t be made until early 2016.

PHOTO GALLERY: