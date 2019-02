× Adopt a Pet: Two-month-old “Buccellati” looking for a good home

MILWAUKEE — Joe Sinicki from the Wisconsin Humane Society stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studio to introduce “Buccellati” — a two-month old cat ready for adoption at the Milwaukee campus.

Buccellati is available at the Wisconsin Humane Society located at 4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

For more information on how to adopt a pet, CLICK HERE.