“It feels wonderful:” Milwaukee woman’s stolen wheelchair replaced by kind stranger

MILWAUKEE -- She called for help and you answered. Just one day after FOX6 News shared the story on Thursday, December 31st of a Milwaukee woman whose van and wheelchair were stolen, a kind viewer has replaced that wheelchair.

The response has truly been incredible. About ten people reached out to FOX6 News after the report on Kathlyn Sublett losing her van and wheelchair. Friday, January 1st we were there when one of those viewers visited Sublett's apartment with a New Year's Day surprise.

"This is so exciting," said Kathlyn Sublett, had van and wheelchair stolen.

Liz Klepp says putting her wheelchair back together is no chore -- not on this day.

"It's a big deal. You know, when somebody is in need of something and you can help them -- help them," said Klepp.

Klepp, from Wauwatosa, is helping Sublett after seeing her story on FOX6 News.

Nearly two weeks ago, someone stole Sublett's van from the parking lot at her west side apartment complex. When the van turned up in the city tow lot, it had been in an accident and was badly damaged.

Worse yet...

"My wheelchair and everything was gone. My doctor is going to be so upset. It took us over a year to get the wheelchair," said Sublett.

"It just struck a bone in me and said it's time she needs a wheelchair so I called and you answered," said Klepp.

Klepp coordinated with FOX6 and Sublett's downstairs neighbor, Brenda. Friday morning, the women took the wheelchair to Sublett's apartment.

"Happy New Year!" Liz said walking in.

"No you didn't already!" Sublett replied happily.

Her new chair within reach, Sublett finds it's a perfect fit.

"It feels wonderful," said Sublett.

For the second straight day, Sublett cries in her apartment but this time, she's not alone and these tears are different.

"This makes me want to cry tears of joy," said Klepp.

"You just don't know how many times I can say thank you. You just don't know. You are a miracle worker," said Sublett.

On New Year's Day, a new wheelchair and a new friendship.

If you remember our first story, Sublett has a name for her van, "Tootie" -- and she's already got a name for her new chair: "Cher."

Police are still investigating the theft of Sublett's van and old wheelchair.