Frontier Airlines adding three more non-stop destinations from Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — Frontier Airlines is adding three more non-stop destinations from General Mitchell International Airport.

Frontier will begin offering non-stop flights from Milwaukee to Philadelphia, Dallas and Atlanta in April.

Other airlines at Mitchell already serve those destinations, although Frontier will be the first discount carrier offering non-stop service to Philadelphia.

To introduce the flights, Frontier will offer a special discount fare of $49 one way to Atlanta and Philadelphia, with a $59 fare to Dallas.

