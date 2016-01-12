Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – 6 a.m. Wednesday

29-year-old Jason Elliott, “Bow Tie” the deer’s poacher, ordered to pay $1,540 in fines

Posted 2:58 pm, January 12, 2016
MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A 29-year-old Brookfield man, facing three citations in connection with the poaching of “Bow Tie” the deer in Wauwatosa made his initial appearance in court in Milwaukee County on Tuesday, January 12th.

Jason Elliott is facing the following citations: failure to validate or attach a deer carcass tag, hunting with an improper license, and hunting a deer without the required color of clothing.

Elliott pleaded no contest to these citations — and the court then found him guilty.

He has been ordered to pay a total of $1,540 in fines by March 14th.

Citations for Jason Elliott

Additionally, the court ordered Elliott’s hunting and fishing privileges revoked for one year, and that all evidence in this case be confiscated.

Bow Tie was killed with a crossbow in the Menomonee River Parkway in Wauwatosa on December 13th.

Bow Tie was beloved by many who frequently walk the Oak Leaf Trail near Highway 100 and Hampton.

Bow Tie

He was photographed for years for wildlife calendars and an outdoor magazine cover.

Jim Bagley was taking his own photos of Bow Tie on December 13th when he saw the deer get killed with a crossbow. He called 911.

“I saw a blood trail right on the ground. I knew this man was a poacher on county land. I know there’s no hunting here,” Bagley said.

DNR officials say Elliott shot Bow Tie with his crossbow, as the deer walked through the park in Wauwatosa.

4 comments

  • A yooper

    When further describing this is idiot do not say hunter. A hunter is a person that takes down a animal and then has a few moment of remorse of taking a life out. Then freezer.

  • Fred

    That POS got off way to easy!! I’m a hunter and this whole thing makes me sick. I see more deer in my yard than i do up north hunting, but I never had the notion to POACH a deer.

