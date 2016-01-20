“Staffing changes at New Berlin West High School:” At least one teacher on administrative leave

NEW BERLIN -- Nearly a year after a New Berlin West High School basketball coach was arrested and accused of possessing marijuana on school property and fired, FOX6 News has learned of new issues at the school. Another internal investigation is underway.
FOX6 News has learned at least one teacher has been placed on administrative leave.
Dave Maxey, president of the School District of New Berlin's Board of Education is calling this a personnel matter.
A statement from the School District of New Berlin, issued late on Wednesday night, reads as follows:
"There have been some recent staffing changes at New Berlin West High School. While there is much speculation about recent personnel adjustments, none of them are related.
Each involved unique and isolated circumstances. All personnel matters are handled with careful consideration by the district.
Our top priority is to ensure the best learning environment and quality of service for our students. We take seriously concerns raised by students, parents or staff and respond promptly to investigate and address those matters.
We cannot, however, release information related to personnel matters.
The district will not be making any other statement regarding these personnel matters at this time."
Students say teachers have disappeared from their classrooms. New Berlin Police Chief Joe Rieder confirmed for FOX6 that one teacher has been placed on administrative leave.
In February of 2015, a New Berlin West High School boys basketball coach was fired after district leaders said they suspected he was in possession of illegal substances and called police. A district representative said he was caught with marijuana on school property.
This time around, parents are hopeful they'll hear from school district officials soon as to what prompted this internal investigation.
"I don't really know what's going on. They have to do their investigation and find out what's going on," one parent said.
That's an answer?
The response given after FOX 6 aired this story on the 9 PM news by the school district said absolutely nothing. These are the people responsible for our children on a daily basis, and there have still been no answers given. With the case up in Menomonee Falls with that teacher getting it on with a student, last year with the basketball coach keeping weed in his desk, this is why speculation runs rampant. And yet another reason why the district should not be keeping mum as to details. When I read:
Seriously… what the hell is that supposed to mean, other than, ” No comment?” Time to start mandating answers from districts when our children are involved. This is not acceptable, as an answer, as a district already embroiled in some scandal, and more importantly, as adults tasked with the charge of our children. Shame on you New Berlin School District. SHAME SHAME SHAME.
Libsareliars
I thought the same thing. They are not going to make any comments? Who do they think is paying their bills? You wonder why the public school system’s credibility is going down the drain.
Anonymous
I understand the concern of parents, but there’s a reason investigations done in any business are kept private until something is proven and actions are taken to resolve the issue. Teachers are humans too, i know hard to believe. You send your kids to these people that invest so much time and energy into your kids, but you forget that they are people too. If evidence or a hypothesis thats being given is announced too early, it could result in irreversible damage to someone’s reputation and career, due to rumors even if the allegations are unfounded. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
Allow the investigation to run its course. Then be appalled or happy after action has been taken.
Libsareliars
And I bet this teacher is getting paid while on leave unlike in the real world where getting put on leave means you are fired.
On the other hand working as a government employee does have its perks that way. Where else can you screw up and still get paid.
THAT'S AN ANSWER?
This has nothing to do with guilt or innocence… if you are going to cite Habeas Corpus as justification, may I remind you that the public is garnered rights as well, like knowing what the charges are. As far as irrevocable harm to someones’ reputation is concerned, I would hope if the matters are criminal in nature, that it would cause that red flag for other districts when that teacher is in pursuit of obtaining another teaching position, for the sake of their children.
However, that was not my gripe. My gripe is that if you’re going to bother to make a statement, then make that statement tangible. If the teacher was involved in illicit activities, it is our right to know what the teacher is accused of. If it’s nothing other than performance issues, then so be it. But with all of the drugs, sex, an other things that seem to be common place in today’s high schools, giving evasive statements that say nothing only perpetuate rumors, and wouldn’t that be just as damaging?
ObamaMomma1985
@Libsareliars
Typical republicans saying things that give me tongue cancer. First of all, this IS THE REAL WORLD, so using the phrase “in the real world” makes absolutely no sense. Please, for the love of all of the dying children in Africa, make your sentences actually make sense.
Second, your entire comment is haunted with the presence of your lords and savior Sarah Palin and the oppressive dictator George W. Bush. Stop infecting the internet with your republican deceit and homosexual hate!
#feeltheBern
Enoch Root
Hey look! A Blue-Fisted Apologist! #occupystuff!
Enoch Root
To add insult to injury, we got spammed by the district instructing parents not to libel anyone. When I read that, I can tell you all I thought of was CYA. Typical Education Bureaucrats. Living in a bubble. What reality do they exist in: Threatening people between the lines of SPAM? Nicely played, New Berlin. Nicely played. What a joke.
Enoch Root
We’ve pulled 2 kids from there it is so bad. Our third is going into 9th this fall and I don’t care if I have to mortgage my retirement to make sure he doesn’t attend NB West. Complete trash. Trash, trash, and more trash. So bad we are thinking of moving out of the district entirely. If someone ran a business like this they’d have been out of business long ago. Sub-standard staff and administrators… it’s like the outpost for incompetent buffoons.
Haha
Okkkkk Mrs Pretentious
Enoch Root
LMAO. A rainbow troll… how… progressive!
WIScarlett
Eisenhower and West have had serious problems for years.
