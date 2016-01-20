× Wisconsin Lottery’s ‘Classic Millions’ scratch game has its first millionaire

MADISON — The Wisconsin Lottery’s ‘Classic Millions’ scratch game has its first millionaire winner.

Iyad Asad of Waukegan, Illinois became the first millionaire in the Classic Millions scratch game. Asad bought his ticket at Meijer at 7701 Green Bay Road in Kenosha. Retailers receive a 2% incentive of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

There is a total of three $1 million grand prizes in the Classic Millions scratch game – there are two $1 million grand prizes still available. In addition to the three grand prizes, players can win between $30 to $50,000. Each scratch ticket costs $30.