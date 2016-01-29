Milwaukee County Parks: Arid Dome temporarily shut down, here’s why

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks has temporarily shut down the Arid Dome at the Mitchell Park Conservatory.

A statement from Parks Director John Dargle explains why:

“After discovering a piece of fallen concrete at the Arid Dome, the Parks Department consulted with Risk Management and an independent engineering firm to determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of our employees and the public. Per their recommendation, we have temporarily closed the Arid Dome until further safety evaluations and planning can be completed.”