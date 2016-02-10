Subaru recalling 82,661 Tribeca SUVs because hoods can open

DETROIT — Subaru is recalling 82,661 Tribeca SUVs because their hoods can open unexpectedly while driving.

The recall involves Tribecas from the 2006-2014 model years. Most were sold in the U.S., but 5,661 were sold in Canada.

Subaru says rust or grease buildup can cause the springs in the hood to seize up and stop working.

The Japanese automaker learned about the problem from a lawsuit filed last fall. It has no reports of injuries related to the defect.

Owners will be notified about the recall, which will happen in two phases. First, Subaru dealers will inspect, clean and lubricate the hood system. When enough parts are available, they will replace the hood latches for free.

The recall was posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.