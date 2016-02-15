Three arrested following carjacking, police pursuit on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested three suspects in a carjacking investigation following a pursuit on the city’s north side.
The initial carjacking happened around 1:45 a.m. on February 12th near N. 60th Street and W. Good Hope Road.
The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was inside his 2010 white Chevrolet Malibu when he was approached by a male suspect who demanded his car at gunpoint. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the Malibu and was followed by his accomplices in another vehicle.
Officers on patrol near N. 39th and W. Wright located the Malibu around 11:50 p.m. that same day. The officers attempted to stop the car but the vehicle fled and officers began a pursuit. A few minutes later, the car stopped near N. 41st Street and W. Meinecke Avenue and three males fled from the car on foot.
All three, a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male, all from Milwaukee, were quickly taken into custody. They face charges including Operating a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Obstructing an Officer, and Fleeing from an Officer.
MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
Mark
had to be some wannabe punk white kids.
Common Sense
Shouldn’t they be charged with something related to the use of a firearm?
Fred
The system in Milwaukee tolerates this behavior. There’s no need to to ruin their lives over this incident, they’re just kids afterall. They have plenty of time to commit more crimes until they finally kill someone…then they might actually be sentenced to do some real time……….
A yooper
Minors with a gun threatening to kill me for my car, so what if only a Chevy Malibu. Something is so wrong here. Why not charged with more?? WTF? Mr Flynn owes an explanation for this one.
Ryan
No, no don’t be so harsh. They just borrowed the owners car without permission. They will be out soon and right back at it again.
Deshon10
Where is the weapon charge?? Smh. Bad ass kids need to be locked up or sent to boot camp until they are 21.
