Three arrested following carjacking, police pursuit on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested three suspects in a carjacking investigation following a pursuit on the city’s north side.

The initial carjacking happened around 1:45 a.m. on February 12th near N. 60th Street and W. Good Hope Road.

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was inside his 2010 white Chevrolet Malibu when he was approached by a male suspect who demanded his car at gunpoint. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the Malibu and was followed by his accomplices in another vehicle.

Officers on patrol near N. 39th and W. Wright located the Malibu around 11:50 p.m. that same day. The officers attempted to stop the car but the vehicle fled and officers began a pursuit. A few minutes later, the car stopped near N. 41st Street and W. Meinecke Avenue and three males fled from the car on foot.

All three, a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male, all from Milwaukee, were quickly taken into custody. They face charges including Operating a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Obstructing an Officer, and Fleeing from an Officer.

MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.