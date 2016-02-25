Looking for fresh, locally grown foods? Here’s one of the best ways to get farm fresh produce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- How would you like to have your own personal farmer? Community supported agriculture is basically that -- and our own resident foodie, Kyle Cherek, joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.

Kyle Cherek shared details on the Community Supported Agriculture as we approach the 14th Annual Local Farmer Open House at the Urban Ecology Center. That's coming up on Saturday, March 12th and is a once-a-year opportunity to talk with local farmers, hear about their growing practices and learn about their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription boxes.

14th Annual Local Farm Open House

Farm Fresh Atlas

Pinehold Gardens

Springdale Farm