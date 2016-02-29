× Stacey Dash’s appearance makes for uncomfortable Oscar moment

Audiences watching the 88th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 28) night were still laughing from host Chris Rock’s opening monologue when things took an unexpected turn.

Building off the Oscars need for more diversity, Rock introduced the “New Director for Minority Outreach,” followed by Stacey Dash taking the stage to wish everyone a “Happy Black History Month!”

RELATED: Stacey Dash wants to end BET and Black History Month – and Donald Trump supports her

Yes, the same Dash who recently called for getting rid of networks like BET, as well as the BET and NAACP Image Awards, where “you’re only awarded if you’re black.” The former “Clueless” actress, current FOX News commentator has also called for the elimination of Black History Month, explaining, “Either we want to have segregation or integration.”

Even Dash appeared to not be in on the joke, tweeting afterwards: “Who is Stacey Dash” and why did I just walk across the #Oscar stage?” while linking to a confusing blog post, where she tries to explain: “When they added ME to increase the diversity, I’m sure many black people rolled their eyes. I’m not “black enough,” they say. But guess what? I’ve heard that all my life. I would rather be a free thinking, black than a cookie cutter black who thinks – and votes – just like all my friends.”

"Who is Stacey Dash" and why did I just walk across the #Oscar stage? https://t.co/MPzbmpDs72 @ChrisRock — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 29, 2016

Twitter was not impressed.

Let me be petty: I had fashion goals 4 dress Dash wore and now the gown has to be dead to me. Yes, #askmemore but #doNOTwastefashiononfool. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 29, 2016

She was cringing from the Stacy Dash moment, not sarah! https://t.co/tAsXY8qAjV — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 29, 2016

That Stacey Dash moment was the strangest thing of all time. #Oscars — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 29, 2016

Btw that was officially Stacey Dash's last appearance in anything outside of @FoxNews . #Oscars — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 29, 2016