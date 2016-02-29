Walworth Co. one of six under Winter Storm WARNING; clean up crews say “we’ll be ready”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALWORTH COUNTY -- Walworth County is one of six counties under a Winter Storm WARNING issued by the National Weather Service, which takes effect at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 29th and continues through 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1st.

A Winter Weather ADVISORY has been issued for Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan and Dodge counties. It starts at midnight Monday night/Tuesday morning and runs until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Many in Walworth County spent the day Monday preparing for the storm.

This, as the FOX6 Weather Experts said the snow falling overnight and into Tuesday morning was expected to impact the morning commute.

"We had 50 pieces of lawn equipment out here. We were mixing oil and gas and everything -- getting everything ready for spring," Mark Zukowski said.

That was on Sunday, February 28th.

It was a different story just 24 hours later.

As an owner of Geneva Landscapes, Mark Zukowski enjoys the work spring can offer, but winter is what he really looks forward to.

"This one hasn`t hit the snow yet this year," Zukowski said.

Zukowski and his employees spent the day Monday preparing for a winter storm.

"We`re scrambling a little bit. We need salt. We have to get some blades on the trucks -- but we`ll be ready," Zukowski said.

Officials with Walworth County Public Works also got an early start -- first pre-treating roads on Monday morning.

By the time the sun went down on Monday, crews were at home. Some were called back out at 8:00 p.m. for one more round of pre-treating -- and then at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the entire fleet is expected to head out to clear the roads.

Zukowski plans on being out there with them.

"When you get a 60, 65-degree day, I think people kind of forget. They get back into that spring mode and will maybe be driving a little too fast and you really got to be careful and prepare for the conditions," Zukowski said.

The Elkhorn School District in Walworth County has cancelled classes for Tuesday as a result of this winter storm.

CLICK HERE to monitor closings as they come in.

CLICK HERE for the latest, updated forecast via FOX6Now.com.