Lake Mills police: 22-year-old man arrested, accused of stabbing brother during argument

LAKE MILLS — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Lake Mills Wednesday night, March 2nd after he allegedly stabbed his brother during an argument.

Lake Mills police were dispatched to an apartment on Browns Ct. just after 9:30 p.m. regarding the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene they found a “semiconscious” 19-year-old man lying on the floor inside the apartment. The victim’s 22-year-old brother was also in the apartment when police arrived.

The brother told police he stabbed the victim during an argument.

The victim was treated by Lake Mills EMS at the scene, than was transported by Med Flight to the UW Madison Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The victim’s brother was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on the charges of 1st degree attempted homicide and domestic substantial battery.