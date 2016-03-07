Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – 6 a.m. Wednesday

“It was fun:” The penguin surprise that made some local kids’ day very “ice”

Posted 10:58 am, March 7, 2016, by , Updated at 10:59AM, March 7, 2016
MILWAUKEE -- Right now, there are millions of kids across the country hard at work on their education. Three kids in particular caught Chip's eye. Probably because of the subject matter.

A few months back Chip received a letter from a couple of students at Cedar Hills Elementary School. The three third grade students did a project on penguins.

Here's what some of the letter said:

Dear Mr. Brewster, we would like you to come to our school to interview us about penguins. We have worked an entire quarter on researching and writing about penguins. We even did a short news movie about our project.

After receiving the letter, Chip decided to bring the students to the Milwaukee County Zoo so they could share all their knowledge on penguins.