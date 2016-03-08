Comedian Katt Williams arrested for the second time in two weeks

Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested for the second time in two weeks. This time, officials in a Georgia county say he was involved in the kidnapping and assault of one of his bodyguards.

Hall County, Georgia, Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence northeast of Atlanta, in which they found “large quantities of marijuana along with several firearms inside the residence,” a statement said.

Authorities say Williams is the focus of an investigation that began last week, following his most recent arrest, into allegations that Williams and “associates” kidnapped one of his bodyguards, identified as Corey Dixon, “after he did not engage in criminal activity as directed by Williams.”

Dixon was assaulted with a baseball bat and choked by one of Williams’ associates, as Williams threatened to kill him, police said.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and false imprisonment, and will face additional drugs and weapons charges following Tuesday’s search.

A spokesman said Williams had no comment on the latest arrest.

Two arrests in two weeks

Williams was arrested on February 29 after police were called to a pool supply store, where they found Williams lying on the ground outside.

He had his hands behind his back as though he was waiting and ready to be arrested, the Gainesville, Georgia, Police Department said. A store employee told police he and Williams had gotten into a verbal fight and that Williams threw something at him and punched him.

Williams was charged with battery, police said.

He had been released before the most recent arrest.