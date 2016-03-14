Love fashion? You’ll want to make your way to FashionBar Chicago

MILWAUKEE -- If you love fashion, there is a cool event happening just south of the border this coming weekend. Pamela Kieck, the woman behind the blog, "It's Pamela Kieck," and Tony Long joined the Studio A team to talk about FashionBar Chicago.

Related link

PHOTO GALLERY

About Pamela Kieck (from website)

Pamela Kieck has always had an intense interest in style and fashion. After studying fashion merchandising at the University of Wisconsin Stout for a brief time , she began working behind the scenes at fashion events in Milwaukee and Chicago to learn more about the industry.

In 2012, she launched her website, now known as “It’s Pamela Kieck : the diary of a curvy fashionista”. Within two years, she’s been featured in Plus Model magazine and had landed a position at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, as one of the instructors for Fashion Boot Camp, which is a summer program for girls interested in the fashion industry. She soon parlayed that experience into a recurring gig on Milwaukee’s Fox 6 “Studio A” television program as a Style Expert.

Pamela has recently been named an Influencer by Vogue magazine and is currently expanding her website to include not only fashion but also beauty, décor, travel and lifestyle, giving everything a touch of her trademark flair.