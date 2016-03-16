× Jared Fogle reportedly attacked during prison yard ‘ambush’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Disgraced Subway spokesman Jared Fogle suffered a bloody nose and other injuries after an inmate attacked him in January, TMZ is reporting.

Inmate Steven Nigg, 60, went after Fogle in the recreation yard at Englewood Prison in Colorado on Jan. 29. Nigg pushed Fogle to the ground and then punched him in the face, according to the report.

Fogle ended up with a bloody nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck. Nigg, who’s serving time for a weapons charge, suffered a small cut on his left hand. He was placed in solitary confinement after the “ambush,” according to the report.

TMZ reported that Nigg’s family said the inmate was upset because there were so many child sex predators assigned to the facility.

Fogle was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child pornography and engaging in sex with minors. His attorneys have appealed the sentence.