Milwaukee man sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit armed robberies

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit armed robberies, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced Tuesday, March 22nd.

Dave Anglin was sentenced to serve 168 months in prison.

Anglin, his brother Michael Anglin and a third person committed the December 9th, 2013 armed robbery of the “Hampton Service Center” in Milwaukee, prosectuors say.

At the time, Dave Anglin had just been released from prison and was finishing up his federal sentence for a prior armed bank robbery conviction at “Parson’s House” in Milwaukee.

Dave Anglin was scheduled to go to trial in December 2015 but agreed to plead guilty on the first day of trial as prospective jurors and trial witnesses were kept waiting.

His brother, Michael Anglin, had previously been convicted of related charges following a jury trial in April 2015.

During the robbery, Dave Anglin and Michael Anglin brandished a 9mm handgun and an assault rifle, prosecutors say. Michael Anglin pistol whipped and shot an employee of the Hampton Service Center, causing life-threatening and permanent injuries.

The two brothers again armed themselves and planned to commit another armed robbery on the morning of December 17th, 2013, but law enforcement intervened after receiving information about their plans.

The successful prosecution of this case was the result of a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Milwaukee Police Department.