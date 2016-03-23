Like dip? Here’s a simple hot bacon and corn dip you can cook in your crockpot

MILWAUKEE -- Getting sick of the same old French onion? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a dip that will spice up your snacking.
Hot Bacon & Corn Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 packet of dry Ranch Dressing mix
- 1 (3 oz) bag real bacon bits
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 16 oz sour cream
- 1 can of Mexicorn (corn with red & green peppers – in the canned vegetable aisle)
- 1 can green chilies
- 2 jalapenos, diced
- Tortilla chips for serving
Mix all together and put in the crockpot on high until everything is melted. You can also put it in a casserole dish and bake it at 400 degrees for 25-30 mins.