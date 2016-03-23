Like dip? Here’s a simple hot bacon and corn dip you can cook in your crockpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Getting sick of the same old French onion? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a dip that will spice up your snacking.

Hot Bacon & Corn Dip

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese

1 packet of dry Ranch Dressing mix

1 (3 oz) bag real bacon bits

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

16 oz sour cream

1 can of Mexicorn (corn with red & green peppers – in the canned vegetable aisle)

1 can green chilies

2 jalapenos, diced

Tortilla chips for serving

Mix all together and put in the crockpot on high until everything is melted. You can also put it in a casserole dish and bake it at 400 degrees for 25-30 mins.