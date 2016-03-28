Photo of dog in pickup truck during storm goes viral, owner offers explanation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A photo of a dog in the back of a pickup truck during a thunderstorm has drawn a lot attention on Facebook.
Karin Demo posted the image on the page for Bubs Indiana Bulldogs Sunday. The photo showed a bulldog in the bed of a pickup truck in the middle of a thunderstorm. according to FOX59. The truck didn’t have a tailgate.
“Lightning and thunder and your poor dog is curled up in the corner of your truck bed while no one is in your passenger seat,” Demo wrote. “Pure torture.”
But Blake Heidelberger, the dog’s owner, had an explanation for the picture. He told FOX59 he was out and about when the dog got into a pond and ended up soaked and dirty. Heidelberger put the dog in the back of the truck for the ride home.
He said once it started raining, he stopped at an underpass and moved the dog to the cab of the truck. He said the dog wasn’t out in the rain for long.
According to Heidelberg, his dogs are “show dogs” and he wouldn’t treat them badly.
The post was deleted from the Facebook page for Bubs Indiana Bulldogs.
4 comments
idiots
This is a good example of what we are doing wrong. Ask of us. We see something have an immediate knee jerk reaction without knowing any facts without finding facts. Seek first to understand then to be understood. We have so much anger over these supposed offenses and know nothing of what is going on. It’s like we thrive on being angry. Why do we need to know or care what the rest us are doing?
Staticphear
Did you read the story? Nothing he said would explain why you put a show dog (or any dog) in the back of his old truck with no tailgate.
Arrgh!
Sorry, but clean or dirty a dog has NO business in the bed of a truck….Especially unsecured and with the tailgate down!!! The only way it might be acceptable is in a crate that is mounted on the bed of the truck. That’s it! This guy. He should be put in the open back of a trick and taken out onto the freeway!!!
Are You Kidding Me?
It’s actually pretty fun. you should try it – after getting the stick out of your bum first of course
Comments are closed.