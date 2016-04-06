Couple arrested after four children, ages four to 12, tested positive for meth

Police arrested Kimberly Dawn Lowery and Nathan Todd Vallini after four children living with the suspects — ranging in ages from 4 to 12 — tested positive for methamphetamine. (McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

NEBO, North Carolina — Police arrested a North Carolina couple after four children tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kimberly Dawn Lowery, 29, and Nathan Todd Vallini, 27, both of Nebo, North Carolina are each charged with four counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, WGHP reported.

McDowell County deputies said that four children — ranging in ages from four to 12 — were living with the suspects when a relative filed a complaint about possible drug use in the house.

As part of an investigation which began last month, the children were tested for the presence of methamphetamine in their systems. All four tests came back positive.

Lowery and Vallini are both scheduled to appear in court in McDowell County on April 25.