Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets about his love of banana and mayo sandwiches, causes social media uproar

Some things go great together on a sandwich, like peanut butter and jelly or bacon, lettuce and tomato.

But for NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., bananas and mayo is the combination of choice. Earnhardt raised eyebrows with a tweet Tuesday calling it his “favorite sandwich.”

“I swear it’s delicious,” he added.

The tweet, which tagged Hellmann’s, one of Earnhardt’s sponsors, spurred some strong reaction on Twitter. Earnhardt seemed to know what would happen, tweeting “The banana mayo sandwich combo reaction is always so passionate. What if you added peanut butter? That’s always an option you know.”

And it’s not the first time Earnhardt has mentioned his favorite sandwich. In a tweet from March 2014, he asked fans for their favorite use of mayo. “Mine is a mayo/banana sandwich. #dontknockit,” he wrote.

While the choice garnered its share of criticism on social media, some contended that the mayo and banana sandwich is a southern delicacy. Hellmann’s, no surprise, gave Earnhardt’s sandwich a ringing endorsement