Moratorium for heating season coming to an end

MADISON — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) encourages utility customers to stay connected as the heating season comes to an end.

The PSC advises consumers to contact their local utility company if they have fallen behind in their utility payments for the 2015-2016 winter season.

Utility service may be disconnected on or after April 16, 2016, if energy bills have not been paid or a payment plan has not been arranged with the utility.

To provide health and safety protections during Wisconsin’s cold winter months, PSC rules prohibit utilities from disconnecting consumers between November 1 and April 15 for nonpayment of utility bills.

However, after April 15, utilities are not required to provide service to customers who are behind on their bills. To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind in payments are encouraged to contact their local utility to set up a payment plan.

Below is a list of contact numbers for the five largest investor-owned utilities:

Xcel Energy 800-895-4999 Alliant Energy 800-255-4268 We Energies 800-842-4565 Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 800-450-7260 Madison Gas & Electric Company 608-252-7144

Consumers who have contacted their utility, but cannot reach a payment agreement should contact:

Public Service Commission Consumer Affairs

Toll free: 1-800-225-7729

In the Madison area: 608-266-2001



If consumers fail to make payment or payment arrangements with the utility, the utility may disconnect service. Utility companies must inform customers before discontinuing service.

For more information about utility disconnections and collections, see the PSC’s fact sheets on residential customer rights at:

http://psc.wi.gov/thelibrary/publications/general/consumer02.pdf(Gas and Electric Customers)

http://psc.wi.gov/thelibrary/publications/general/consumer03.pdf (Water Customers)

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) manages low income and public benefits programs, which provide financial assistance to pay energy bills for qualifying households. The amount of the assistance varies according to household size, income level, and heating costs (see income guidelines chart below).

SIZE OF FAMILY ONE MONTH THREE MONTH ANNUAL INCOME 1 $2,133 6,400 25,601 2 $2,790 8,370 33,478 3 $3,446 10,339 41,355 4 $4,103 12,308 49,232 5 $4,759 14,277 57,109 6 $5,416 16,247 64,986 7 $5,539 16,616 66,463 8 $5,662 16,985 67,940

Consumers who need assistance in paying their utility bills can contact Home Energy Plus, which provides information on the state’s energy assistance programs. To find out if you qualify for WHEAP Assistance, call 1- 866-HEATWIS (432-8947) or visit: http://www.homeenergyplus.wi.gov/.