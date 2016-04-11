Star Wars actor Jake Lloyd moved from jail to psychiatric facility

Jake Broadbent, the actor best known for playing Anakin Skywalker as a child in “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” has been moved from a jail cell to a psychiatric facility.

The 27-year-old Broadbent, also known as Jake Lloyd, was arrested last June after allegedly leading South Carolina police on a high-speed chase.

Broadbent was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest, police said.

Broadbent has remained in jail since last June, according to TMZ.

His mother told TMZ that authorities recently decided that Broadbent “needed help more than punishment, because he suffers from schizophrenia.”

Broadbent’s mother says she can already see an improvement in her son’s personality since he moved to the psychiatric hospital.

Broadbent, whose film credit for “Star Wars” is as “Jake Lloyd,” said in 2012 that the film made his childhood difficult and was the reason he gave up acting.

“Other children were really mean to me,” he said. “They would make the sound of the light saber every time they saw me. It was totally mad. My entire school life was really a living hell.”