Former Tomah VA Medical Center doctor accused of overprescribing opiates gets license back

MADISON — An administrative law judge has restored the medical license of a former Tomah VA Medical Center doctor accused of overprescribing opiates.

Dr. David Houlihan’s license was suspended in March by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board. The former chief of staff at the Tomah hospital was fired last November and his clinical privileges were revoked. But, he still had his license and opened a private psychiatric practice in La Crosse.

WKOW-TV (http://bit.ly/1ScK8bs) reports Judge Jennifer Nashold ordered the license suspension lifted after concluding that the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services had not met its burden in recommending the suspension.

The reinstatement comes as Houlihan presents an appeal of his termination to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah this week.