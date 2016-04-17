Motorcyclist from Wisconsin killed in annual Flood Run in SE Minnesota

KELLOGG, Minnesota — A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash during the 51st annual Spring Flood Run in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and State Highway 42 just before 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16th. The victim, 62-year-old Randall Beers of Onalaska, Wisconsin, died at the scene.

The Post-Bulletin (http://bit.ly/1YBlaB4) reports a 37-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was flown by helicopter to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. She is reported in fair condition Sunday.

Thousands of motorcycles were expected to be on the road in southeastern Minnesota this weekend, driving from the Twin Cities to Winona. The annual Spring Flood Run commemorates the trip made by 12 bikers to help sandbag during Winona’s flood of 1965.