Boost your brain power: Here are some fun activities to keep your mind sharp

MILWAUKEE -- You exercise your body, but what about your brain? Kevin Pasqua of LearningRX in Brookfield joins Real Milwaukee with some brain games.

LearningRx (website)

Did you know that many struggles with thinking, learning, reading, memory, and attention are caused by weak cognitive skills?

At LearningRx, our brain training programs target those very skills. We do it through a series of intense (but fun!) mental exercises that work on the way the brain thinks, learns, reads, and remembers.

Best yet, our clients work one-on-one with their own personal brain trainers. You know those intense, fun mental exercises we just mentioned? As a LearningRx client, you’ll be doing them sitting across a table from your own brain trainer. The face-to-face aspect of our programs takes the training experience to a whole new level, and is a big part of what makes us so unique in the brain training industry.