× Attention Pug lovers: Pug Fest returns to Milwaukee Sunday, May 15th!

MILWAUKEE — Attention pug lovers: Pug Fest is coming back to Milwaukee for its 12th year!

The event is scheduled for next Sunday, May 15th.

According to the event’s website, Milwaukee’s Pug Fest is the largest Pug event in North America — with attendees from across the country and Canada.

The event will take place from 9:45 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15th at the Milwaukee Indoor Sports Complex at 6000 West Ryan Road in Franklin.

Admission is $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

Parking is $3.

Below is a schedule of events, according to the Pug Fest website:

9:45 a.m. – Doors Open

10:30 a.m. – Opening Remarks

11:00 a.m. – Talent Contest

11:30 a.m. – “Fireman vs Dog” Agility

12:00 p.m. – Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Demonstration

12:30 p.m. – Silent Auction #1 Closes

1:00 p.m. – “Blessing of the Pugs and friends” by Fr. John Allen

1:30 p.m. – Costume Contests

Ready Made Costumes

Hand Crafted Costumes

Float & Buggy Category

2:00 p.m. – Chinese Auction closes

2:30 p.m. – Silent Auction Table #2 closes

3:00 p.m. – Pug Races

The event benefits Pug rescue — and “Pug Hugs Inc.” is the sponsor of Milwaukee’s Pug Fest.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Milwaukee’s Pug Fest.