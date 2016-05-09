× Five in custody after strong-armed carjacking, pursuit that ended in Brown Deer

MILWAUKEE — Police say a strong-armed carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended in Brown Deer on Monday afternoon, May 9th.

Five people were taken into custody after the pursuit ended near Teutonia Avenue and Bradley Road in Brown Deer.

The incident began around 3:05 p.m. on May 9th when officers responded to a strong armed robbery at a gas station near 20th and W. Capitol Drive.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was approached by several suspects inside a 1993 Pontiac Bonneville. The suspects began yelling at the victim, shoved her and then stole the victims’ car, a 2003 Honda Accord.

Both the Bonneville and Accord then fled from the scene.

A spokesman with Wisconsin Lutheran College said two of its students were victims in this carjacking, issuing this statement to FOX6 News:

“Wisconsin Lutheran College confirms that two of its students were victims of a carjacking that took place the evening of May 9; neither student was injured. The college is providing counseling and spiritual support in the wake of this traumatic experience. The students were returning to campus from a clinical experience in a local school when the incident took place. We are grateful both students are safe, and we thank the Milwaukee Police Department for its work in apprehending the suspects.”

Around 5:45 p.m. both vehicles were located in the 5500 block of N. Hopkins Street and officers began to pursue the vehicles. The cars, and the occupants inside them, eventually stopped near N. Sherman Boulevard and N. Teutonia Avenue a few minutes later and five suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects arrested are a 14-year-old female, a 15-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, a 21-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man. The 15-year-old suspect was already on probation for robbery at the time of this crime.

MPD will present this case for charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.