‘Oh my gosh!’ Video of mother bear, four cubs crossing road goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Banner Elk, N.C. -- A video of a mother bear and her four yearlings crossing a road in North Carolina has gone viral.

The video, which was posted to Grandfather Mountain’s Facebook page on Sunday morning, has more than 800,000 views and has been shared more than 13,000 times.

Grandfather Mountain volunteer coordinator Lesley Platek told WGHP her son Travis shot the video on Sunday morning as they were on the way home from the grocery store.

In the video, the bears run across the road and up a bank into the woods as Lesley repeats, "Oh my gosh!"

Black bears are found in approximately 60 percent of of North Carolina according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.