Witness says recent Wisconsin voting laws are discriminatory
MADISON — A witness says in federal court that recent Wisconsin election amount to state-sponsored discrimination.
American University political historian Allan Lichtman testified Tuesday in federal court in Madison. He was called by liberal groups and voters challenging a series of recent Wisconsin laws that require voters to show photo identification at the polls, restrict early voting hours and do away with straight ticket voting.
Lichtman says he’s not accusing individuals within the state Division of Motor Vehicles who issue free photo IDs of wrongdoing. But he says workers there are “in a very bad system that leads to bad results.”
A central argument for those challenging recent changes to Wisconsin voter laws say they make it more difficult for racial minorities, the poor and young people to vote.
