Defense attorney admits Casey Anthony killed her daughter, investigator says

A private investigator hired by Jose Baez, the defense attorney for Casey Anthony, claims Baez admitted that Casey Anthony killed and buried the body of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee.

According to WFTS, Dominic Casey said Baez told him he “needed all the help he could get to find the body before somebody else did.”

The investigator also said Casey Anthony wanted to blame the man who ended up discovering her daughter’s body by proposing her attorneys say he kidnapped her.

In 2011, a Florida jury found Casey Anthony not guilty in connection to the death of her daughter.