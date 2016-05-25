Dense fog advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Monday

Defense attorney admits Casey Anthony killed her daughter, investigator says

A private investigator hired by Jose Baez, the defense attorney for Casey Anthony, claims Baez admitted that Casey Anthony killed and buried the body of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee.

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 17: Casey Anthony leaves with her attorney Jose Baez from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail on July 17, 2011 in Orlando, Florida after she was acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee Anthony, it was unknown where Casey Anthony was going after the release. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

According to WFTS, Dominic Casey said Baez told him he “needed all the help he could get to find the body before somebody else did.”

Casey Anthony and daughter Caylee Anthony. (File Photo)

The investigator also said Casey Anthony wanted to blame the man who ended up discovering her daughter’s body by proposing her attorneys say he kidnapped her.

In 2011, a Florida jury found Casey Anthony not guilty in connection to the death of her daughter.

