Police: Two in custody accused of carjacking now linked to other violent crimes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two suspects responsible for the May 23rd carjacking at 66th and Montana Streets. In that case, a mother was carjacked and her one-month-old baby was inside the car.

Officials say further investigation linked the suspects, a 17-year-old male and a 23-year-old man, to three recent carjackings, a car theft, an armed robbery, and the triple shooting on May 23rd near 27th and Medford.

The carjacking happened Monday morning — about a block-and-a-half away from Milwaukee’s Fairview School.

Police say around 6:30 a.m., the mother’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle, with two suspects inside. When she got out of her vehicle to check the damage, one of the suspects pushed her out of the way, and the suspects took off in her vehicle — with her one-month-old child still inside.

After driving for about a block, the still-sleeping baby was removed from the vehicle and the suspects continued on their way.

Police said Tuesday, May 24th the vehicle that struck the mother’s vehicle in this “bump and run” carjacking was recovered.

FOX6 News spoke briefly with the baby’s mother on Tuesday. She said she and her family are counting their blessings, and are thankful the baby is safe.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.