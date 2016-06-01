Woman buys freezer from neighbor, finds human remains inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDSBORO, N.C. –- A North Carolina woman thought she got a pretty good deal when she bought a deep freezer for $30 at a yard sale. But that freezer came with something extra inside — human remains.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, the woman called them Friday after she opened the deep freezer and found human remains inside, according to WTVD.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner for identification.

The woman talked to WNCN in North Carolina and asked not to be identified. She bought the freezer three weeks ago but didn’t open it immediately.

According to the woman, she purchased the freezer from her neighbor, who told her she had been using it as a “time capsule” for a project with her Sunday school class. The church was supposed to come by and pick up items inside the freezer, but no one ever showed up.

So the woman decided to open it.

“My heart was in my throat and I ran outside (and) called 911,” the woman told WNCN.

She believes the remains are those of the neighbor’s elderly mother, who lived with her daughter for several years but hasn’t been seen since September.

“She sold me her frozen mother for $30. How do you do something like that?" the woman said.

After selling the freezer, the neighbor left town. She told the buyer that she was going to West Virginia to be with her mother, who was staying at a nursing home there. The woman who bought the deep freezer doubts her neighbor’s story.

"I'm glad that I was the one who was chosen to be able to find her mother so that that poor woman can rest," the woman told WTVD. "She's been in a freezer for like eight, nine months possibly."

The case remains under investigation.