45 new & familiar restaurants to offer lunch, dinner options in Downtown Dining Week

MILWAUKEE -- It's a three-course meal deal! Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing Downtown Dining Week.

The 11th annual Downtown Dining Week will feature a mix of 45 new and familiar restaurants with three-course options at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner, June 2 – 9.

New this year, diners will have the opportunity to help feed a local child through a new partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Menu options at participating restaurants can be previewed at www.milwaukeedowntown.com/diningweek.