45 new & familiar restaurants to offer lunch, dinner options in Downtown Dining Week

Posted 9:20 am, June 6, 2016, by , Updated at 09:21AM, June 6, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE -- It's a three-course meal deal! Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing Downtown Dining Week.

The 11th annual Downtown Dining Week will feature a mix of 45 new and familiar restaurants with three-course options at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner, June 2 – 9.

New this year, diners will have the opportunity to help feed a local child through a new partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Menu options at participating restaurants can be previewed at www.milwaukeedowntown.com/diningweek.