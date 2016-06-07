WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic presidential caucuses in North Dakota, his first victory in Tuesday’s six state contests.

But Hillary Clinton embraced her place in history Tuesday as the first woman to become the presidential nominee of a major political party while showing an eagerness to take on Donald Trump in the fall.

“Thanks to you, we’ve reached a milestone,” Clinton said during a speech in Brooklyn celebrating her status as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. “Tonight’s victory is not about one person. It belongs to generations of women and men who struggled and sacrificed and made this moment possible.”

Reaching out to Sanders supporters, Clinton praised the Vermont senator for his long public service and “extraordinary” campaign. She played down any notion of divisions and their vigorous primary campaign was “very good for the Democratic Party and for America.”

Sanders, however, may not back down. As Clinton’s speech ended, he announced a Thursday rally in Washington, D.C., which holds its primary next week.

