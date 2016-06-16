Dense fog advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Monday

Arts commission approves plan for higher White House fence

WASHINGTON — A plan to raise the overall height of the fence surrounding the White House by approximately 6 feet, about doubling its current height, has received preliminary approval from a Washington arts commission.

The move follows recent high-profile security breaches at the executive mansion. The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts gave its approval to the new design Thursday. The fence design still must be reviewed by the National Capital Planning Commission. Both commissions must also ultimately approve the final design.

The new design increases the height of the metal fence from 6 feet to 11 feet 7 inches. The fence will be even taller still because it currently sits on a stone base that is 1 to 2 feet. The new base would be no less than 1 ½ feet.

