Former Brown County D.A.R.E. officer sentenced for stealing from program

GREEN BAY — A former Brown County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from a drug abuse prevention program.

Kevin Vanden Heuvel also was ordered Friday to pay back the money he stole. The exact amount is unclear, but WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/1W5E30G ) reports he was ordered to pay back more than $46,000.

In court, Vanden Heuvel said he was “embarrassed and ashamed” of what he had done.

Vanden Heuvel spent more than 20 years with Brown County’s DARE program. He and a volunteer allegedly handed out fake parking passes for the DARE lot near Lambeau Field and pocketed some of the cash.

Vanden Heuvel also will have to perform 500 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the Brown County sheriff’s office and DARE students.