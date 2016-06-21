× Sheriff’s officials warn residents after possible mountain lion/cougar sighting in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are alerting residents about a possible mountain lion/cougar sighting Tuesday morning, June 21st.

According to Sheriff’s officials, around 10:30 a.m., two Wheatland residents living in the 35600 block of 52nd Street (near 352nd Avenue) reported hearing and then seeing a cougar in the back wood line area of a home there.

Both residents reported that they observed what they believe was a large cat consistent with a North American mountain lion/cougar come out of the wood line.

The residents reported that the large cat appeared to be looking around and walking back and forth before retreating back into the woods.

One of the residents said several chickens have gone missing from her home — but was unsure if this is related to the alleged cougar sighting.

Deputies responded to the area, along with a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game warden. A Department of Natural Resources biologist is responding to the scene to attempt to verify this report.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department sent out a reverse emergency phone call (voice message and text) with an alert to area residents within a three mile radius to be aware of the alleged sighting with the following information: