Sunflower seed recall impacts four flavors of Nature Valley granola bars

General Mills announced Friday, June 24th a voluntary national recall of four specific flavors of Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bars and Nature Valley Simple Nut Bars.

The recall is being issued as part of sunflower kernel supplier SunOpta’s ongoing national recall for the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this supplier issue.

The four flavors of Nature Valley bars that are part of the recall were distributed to retail establishments throughout the United States. Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the products affected by this recall, regardless of when they were purchased or what date is on the package.

Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-866-896-4365 for a replacement.

This recall only affects four flavors of Nature Valley’s nearly 40 different products. Nature Valley’s other products are not affected by this recall.

“We know this is inconvenient for consumers who love these four flavors,” said Anton Vincent, President of General Mills Snacks Division. “We promise they will return as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Other General Mills products that use sunflower kernels have not been impacted. SunOpta announced the expansion of their sunflower kernel recall yesterday (June 1, 2016) which impacted these four specific flavors of Nature Valley bars.

This voluntary recall includes the following products currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bar -Honey, Peanut & Almond with Pumpkin Seeds – 5 count

Package UPC: 000-16000-47196

Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bar-Peanut, Almond & Dark Chocolate – 5 count

Package UPC: 000-16000-45724

Nature Valley Simple Nut Bar – Roasted Peanut & Honey – 4 count

Package UPC: 000-16000-46475

Nature Valley Simple Nut Bar – Roasted Peanut & Honey – 16 count

Package UPC: 000-16000-41308

Nature Valley Simple Nut Bar – Almond, Cashew & Sea Salt – 4 count

Package UPC: 000-16000-46474