9-year-old Brookfield girl launches “I Don’t Want To Be A Princess”

MILWAUKEE -- A recent study by Brigham Young University found girls who buy into the culture of Disney princesses may end up limiting their futures. This research has launched a Brookfield company into the national spotlight. Katrina Cravy recently got to play with the nine-year-old girl who started it all because she said, "I don't want to be a princess."
Mission of "I Don't Want to be a Princess
"I Don’t Want to be a Princess" is a girls empowerment destination focused on inspiring and encouraging girls to become anyone they want to be and to accomplish anything they want to do. We do this by sharing stories of girls and women who have stayed true to themselves and challenged societal conventions of what a girl should be. We support and promote this philosophy by encouraging individuality, celebrating empowerment and inspiring others to join our endeavor.