Gov. Walker announces he’ll speak at RNC; some Wisconsin delegates backing out last-minute

CLEVELAND -- Governor Scott Walker confirmed Tuesday, July 5th he has accepted an invitation to speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland -- but how many high-ranking Wisconsin Republicans will be there to hear him? Several are backing out, with the convention two weeks away.
The convention will take place from July 18th through the 21st in Cleveland.
Not all Republicans have warmed to the idea of a Donald Trump candidacy. Ohio Governor John Kasich, a former presidential candidate, will skip his party's convention, being held in his own state.
Governor Scott Walker is one of the Wisconsin Republicans who has planned to attend the convention all along, and now, we've learned he'll speak there.
"When I was asked about whether I'd be interested, I said I would be. I think there is a clear contrast. And I think, to me, for those who raise concerns like I just did about the judgment of Hillary Clinton in terms of not just those emails, but some of the other issues out there -- really there's only one alternative," Walker said.
Speaking slots at conventions are normally coveted -- offered to party leaders and rising political stars.
However, with Donald Trump as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, this is no normal election year. Many ranking Republicans will skip the convention, including three of the last four nominees.
Some all-important delegates -- the ones who ultimately pick the nominee are bailing as well, including several from Wisconsin.
Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch will go to Ohio, but she has given up her role as a delegate, and will leave the convention early, citing "scheduling conflicts."
Former Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Michael Grebe told the Associated Press about his decision to back out: "I do not want to be part of a process that results in the nomination of Donald Trump."
Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and former Governor Scott McCallum are also skipping the convention. Their exit, however, has opened doors for others.
"Very thankful to be selected. It`s a great honor," Van Mobley said.
Mobley is Thiensville's village president, and a vocal Donald Trump supporter. He just received a last-minute invitation to Cleveland as an alternate delegate.
"I think that he can win. I know that he can win. I am a firm believer he is going to win," Mobley said.
In the primary on April 5th, Wisconsin overwhelmingly voted for Ted Cruz.
Mobley said there are plenty of others who will take the place of the delegates who do not want to go to the convention. He said he is confident the party will come together -- saying Governor Scott Walker's decision to speak at the convention is the latest sign of that.
5 comments
Bob S.
Wisconsin Republican leaders and/or so called celebrities who are not supporting Mr. Trump are effectively supporting Crooked Hillary. My Gawd! That’s insane. Guess they are not who they pretend to be. This may very well result in a Dem takeover in D.C. AND Wisconsin. Shame on them.
Michael Neils
Bob-I agree. Not a big fan of the Donald but he is better then another 4 years of this racially divided, income divided, gender divided mess of a country. At least Donald says it like it is and hopefully has follow thru. By the reps continually shredding and demeaning him, people will not vote (hillary wins) or vote FOR her (hillary wins) At least get him in and let him try.You can always impeach a white male republican. No one has the guts to do what should have been done 7 years ago to the current potus. No one has the guts to charge and prosecute hillary over Benghazi or emails. BUT they want her for a potus?!
Truth Hertz
Politics are so fake and spineless in America. They give talking points to morons so that morons can make the one contribution their capable of and that’s filling in the circle next to the name of the hype-man politician that feeds the ignorance of the moron. Meanwhile this country entertains electing another entertainer who uses the word “bigly” out of the same mouth he cons with and brags about his tenure a Wharton business school. Too bad for Wharton. This country is screwed because we’ve allowed baseless talking points on both sides of the aisle to be used as placebos for our inevitable political demise. There should be a law that separates dumb rural retards and Metro morons from the rest of the productive society. Their voting rights should only revolve around the wall colors at their encampment. In order for America to thrive we must extinguish those who are slow, outdated, and no longer relevant. An example of the political atmosphere today in a comprehensive illustration for the intellectually impaired: “My name is trailer Bob and I have a zenith TV and a vhs player and I think America should travel back into time and get zenith tvs and vhs players to make me feel relevant.” The intelligent public says: “Side show Bob, we now have HD Tvs and blurry disc players why the hell should we go back to inferior products just to satisfy your outdated relevance?” Bob’s answer: “Cauz we gon make Merica great again and bigly.” :)
anyonebuthillary
“ANYONE BUT hillary” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Trump2016
Seems Scotty wants to get in the good grace of President Trump so he’ll land a cabinet spot. Hate to tell you, but those spots are only for the most loyal.
