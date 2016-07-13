Authorities release 911 call that led police to Shanika Minor; one of the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the first time, we are hearing the 911 call that led authorities to one of the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives -- 24-year-old Shanika Minor.

The 911 call features the altered voice of an FBI worker relaying a tip to dispatchers in North Carolina.

"She said that she`s been down there for two weeks. They were going and then, now she`s...they`re gonna leave to go to a beach trip or something along those lines. But said that she had no clue that she was in the Top Ten Most Wanted from the FBI until she happened to see it on Facebook," the caller said.

Minor was arrested Friday, July 1st at a motel in North Carolina after she was on the run for four months.

Minor is charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide and one count of first degree intentional homicide of an unborn child for the shooting deaths of Tamecca Perry and her unborn child.

In court on Saturday, probable cause was found for Minor to be held for further proceedings in this case.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 15th.

Cash bail was set at $750,000.

Minor's arrest came just three days after she was added to the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

She was wanted for the murder of Tamecca Perry, who was pregnant when she was fatally shot. Perry's unborn child did not survive.

Perry's family says they look forward to justice.

"I want to tell whoever turned her in, thank you. Thank you," Elaine Freeman, Perry's aunt said.

Shanika Minor was on the run for nearly four months after the shooting, which happened on March 6th near 30th and Auer.

On July 1st, Perry's family was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.

"It's only through God's grace that he brought her to the surface," Freeman said.

Minor was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina around 1:00 a.m. She was taken into custody without incident, and then transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Tamecca Perry

"I know everybody makes mistakes but where was the respect for a pregnant mother? I'm grateful they caught her," Freeman said.

As for whomever turned Minor in, that person should be eligible for a $100,000 reward.

Police say 23-year-old Perry, a mother of two, pregnant with her third child, was shot by Minor who came over to her home to settle an argument on March 6th.

Perry was pronounced dead after sustaining a gunshot wound to her chest.

According to the criminal complaint, police went upstairs and spoke with Minor’s mother, who told police that her daughter and Perry had “an argument over the playing of loud music” a week prior to this shooting incident. Minor told investigators her daughter “thought that the victim was disrespecting her.”

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., Shanika Minor showed up at the residence near 30th and Auer.

Minor’s mother told police she went outside to “calm things down.”

Minor’s mother said prior to Minor showing up at the home, Minor had called her mother and told her she was at the residence. Minor’s mother said she told her daughter to leave, but her daughter wouldn’t leave. Minor’s mother said she went downstairs in an effort to “prevent her daughter from getting inside,” but she was able to get inside.

Minor’s mother indicated at one point during the argument, she attempted to push Minor outside, while telling Minor that Perry was nine months pregnant.

Perry’s boyfriend told police Minor “was carrying a black firearm with an extended clip.”

The complaint indicates that while Minor and Perry argued in a hallway, Minor’s mother stood between them, trying to keep them separated. At one point, the complaint indicates Minor “raised a hand and pointed a gun in the direction of Perry.”

The complaint indicates Perry’s boyfriend told police Perry’s daughters were “running toward their mom” and he stopped them.

"Minor allegedly reached over her mother, her mother's shoulder, and fired a round from her firearm towards the woman -- striking her in the chest. The woman retreated into her residence where she immediately collapsed and died, in front of her two children," Robert Shields with the FBI said.

Minor’s mother told police her daughter fled the scene in a vehicle.

Perry’s unborn child, who was due on March 11th, didn’t survive the shooting.