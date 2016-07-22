Four 17-year-old girls seriously injured in crash on WIS 60 near Lovers Lane in Slinger
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Four 17-year-old girls are all suffering serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash that took place on Wisconsin Highway 60 near Lovers Lane.
According to the Slinger Police Department, when officials arrived at the scene, two vehicles were located with very heavy damage and a traffic standard was knocked down.
Officials say two of the girls were trapped and needed to be extricated.
One of the girls was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life. The three others were transported to area hospitals by ambulance.
Authorities say all four girls are suffering very serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers from the Jackson Police Department, Hartford Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash.
7 comments
Saweverything
They were all 16, not 17. Please check your facts before you write these stories. Also, both vehicles appear to be at fault, but the driver of the truck actually sped up to make it through the light at the last second and struck the girls, who also were trying to make it through the light. Please pray for the girls and their families
Biff
Jeeez… chill out
Love everyday
Maybe you need to chill out Biff. I don’t think saweverything was out of line at all. They were simply pointing out a few points that were missed or inaccurate. What’s the harm in that? In any sense, they mean well by asking for prayers for the girls and their families.
Haley
Actually I know for sure that at least two of the girls are indeed 17 not all 16. @saweverything
Dylan
Does it matter who is at fault…speeding unsafe driving..at least not one has perished…yet…at least not one innocent died….foolishness …parents need to reinforce safety and responsibility….I hope they were insured….harsh lessons ….
Jayne
Agreed. It was less than a week ago a 21 year old male killed a 60 year old woman on hwy 60 in Jackson. Obey traffic laws. Drive carefully and considerately. Your actions and impatience behind a massive speeding vehicle impact other innocent people. So tired of this “I am more important than others” mindset.
Diana
It is not for us to judge, it is a time for prayer and love…a time for unity and support as a community.
Comments are closed.