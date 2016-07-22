× Four 17-year-old girls seriously injured in crash on WIS 60 near Lovers Lane in Slinger

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Four 17-year-old girls are all suffering serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash that took place on Wisconsin Highway 60 near Lovers Lane.

According to the Slinger Police Department, when officials arrived at the scene, two vehicles were located with very heavy damage and a traffic standard was knocked down.

Officials say two of the girls were trapped and needed to be extricated.

One of the girls was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life. The three others were transported to area hospitals by ambulance.

Authorities say all four girls are suffering very serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Jackson Police Department, Hartford Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash.