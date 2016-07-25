× Old Style returns to La Crosse as Oktoberfest brew is unveiled

LA CROSSE — Old Style, a familiar name among beer lovers in the Midwest for more than 100 years, is returning to its classic roots.

Starting in August, Old Style and Old Style Light will be packaged in cans and bottles with the original, classic Old Style branding, a look that hasn’t been seen for some 40 years, an Old Style spokesman said.

Old Style executives said the decision was based on continued admiration for the original branding and steady social media demand to bring back the iconic designs.

Separately, Pabst Brewing Co. officials with Old Style’s parent company, said it will introduce in August a new seasonal brew titled Old Style Oktoberfest. The new beer will be packaged in its own distinctive and colorfully designed bottles and cans with imagery that calls to mind the brew’s German heritage.

Pabst Brewing described the Old Style Oktoberfest brew as a classic Marzen-style brew with a full body and clean finish.

And in another nod to Old Style’s roots, the new Old Style Oktoberfest will be brewed in La Crosse at City Brewery, site of the original G. Heileman brewery where Old Style was launched in 1902.

