5 people hurt after collision in Township of Beaver Dam

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision between a pickup truck and van in the Township of Beaver Dam during the noon hour on Thursday, July 28th. The wreck happened on the on-ramp to US 151 south from State Highway 33.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows an 81-year-old Watertown man was operating the pickup south on US 151. The pickup exited at State Highway 33, but failed to stop at the intersection of the off-ramp and State Highway 33. The pickup traveled across State Highway 33 and entered the southbound US 151 on-ramp, where it struck a van.

The van was operated by a 32-year-old Beaver Dam man. There were three children (9 years old, 8 years old and 6 years old) as passengers in the van.

All of the occupants from both vehicles were taken to Beaver Dam Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.